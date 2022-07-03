See how Alia Bhatt "Sipped Kofee this year"

Actor Alia Bhatt recently broke the Internet after she shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. And looks like the actor is all set to do so again! Well, this time with the mesmerizing pictures she shared, raising the temperatures on the Internet to an all-time high. Alia, on Sunday, shared her look from Karan Johar's upcoming chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and the actor looks oh-so-amazing in it! In the photo, Alia can be seen wearing a cute pink floral dress that has a plunging neckline.

Known to sport a no-makeup-makeup look, Alia once again opted for a dewy look to go with the outfit this time. She left her hair loose and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. Alia will appear with her 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' co-star Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan' season 7. The show will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 7.

The trailer of the show was launched on Saturday and looks like Karan is all geared up to get back on the coffee couch with his quirky questions and hilarious rapid-fire rounds. The trailer gave a glimpse of who will be gracing the couch this season. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Speaking about the show, Karan Johar said, "I'm excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candour for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day's headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday." (ANI)

