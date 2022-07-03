Left Menu

Sai Pallavi announces release date of her thriller movie 'Gargi'

Telugu star Sai Pallavi is all set to treat her fans with another entertaining movie. on Sunday announced the release date of her much-awaited movie 'Gargi'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:06 IST
Sai Pallavi announces release date of her thriller movie 'Gargi'
Sai Pallavi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu star Sai Pallavi is all set to treat her fans with another entertaining movie. on Sunday announced the release date of her much-awaited movie 'Gargi'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Virata Parvam' star shared a new poster of her upcoming film and captioned it, "#Gargi will be Yours from the 15th of July!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfgszTAFOyx/ Recently on the occasion of her birthday, actor Sai Pallavi treated fans by announcing her new film 'Gargi'.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83's brainchild."iller". Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was in news for her statements on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits which went viral and flared into a controversy.

She also posted a brief video, in which she presented her clarification over her statements. Sai Pallavi's comments drew mixed reactions on social media. The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame. 'Gargi' is touted as an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice. (ANi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022