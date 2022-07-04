Left Menu

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dance their heart out at Shankar Mahadevan's concert in US

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a gala time in the US.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:00 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having a gala time in the US. The duo recently attended singer Shankar Mahadevan's concert there and several videos of them enjoying the latter's musical performance have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika are seen dancing to the hit song 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' from the movie 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Ranveer and Deepika were also accompanied by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

They all also posed with Shankar and his wife for a picture. As Ranveer is all set to turn 37 on July 6, Shankar surprised him by singing a happy birthday song during the concert. In the video, the whole crowd is seen wishing Ranveer a happy birthday.

The entire family opted for ethnic outfits for the concert. Deepika looked beautiful in a green suit while Ranveer Singh chose to wear a yellow kurta. Netizens were extremely happy to see Ranveer and Deepika dancing their heart out at the concert.

"Couple goals," a social media user commented. "They are looking so good," another one wrote.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which he's been paired opposite Alia Bhatt. Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

