Amazon Prime Video announces 'Comicstaan 3'

Get ready to laugh out loud as 'Comicstaan 3' is all set to be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:28 IST
Amazon Prime Video announces 'Comicstaan 3'
Poster of Comicstaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Get ready to laugh out loud as 'Comicstaan 3' is all set to be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, 'Comicstaan Season 3' will be judged by popular comedians Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.

The upcoming season will feature eight contestants who will be mentored by Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon. "The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India. In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational! We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians." said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

"The overwhelming response for Seasons 1 and 2 motivated us to go a mile further with the upcoming season of Comicstaan. In Season 3, we are bringing an exciting brigade of new stand-up comedians, two hosts, along with four judges and seven mentors, who will guide the contestants on different styles of comedy in each episode. We are confident that just like the previous seasons, audiences across the globe will laugh their hearts out on this occasion too. Looking forward to the global premiere on July 15," said Rachita Arya, Senior Vice President, OTT content, Only Much Louder (OML). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

