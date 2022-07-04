Rajinikanth calls 'Rocketry' a must-watch film, Madhavan thanks superstar for praise

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday praised R Madhavan on his directorial debut ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'', a film he said must be shown to the youth of the country.

Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, ''Rocketry'' was released in theatres on July 1.

Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for his starring roles in ''Alaipayuthey'' and ''Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

''The film 'Rocketry' is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors.

''He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie,'' Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

Later in the day, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise.

''I don't know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team,'' the actor said in Tamil.

''I really don't know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. It's people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect to you,'' he further said in the clip.

