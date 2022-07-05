Left Menu

Julia Roberts "can't stop kissing" husband on their 20th anniversary

It looks like Hollywood actress Julia Roberts can't get enough of her husband!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:21 IST
Julia Roberts "can't stop kissing" husband on their 20th anniversary
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

It looks like Hollywood actress Julia Roberts can't get enough of her husband! On Monday, Julia celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband Danny Moder. To mark the occasion, Julia took to her Instagram and posted a loved-up picture of the pair intimately kissing. She wrote, "(star emoji) TWENTY (star emoji) #can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing" (kiss emoji).

Julia and Danny tied the knot in 2002. The couple has three kids - 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry. Julia never shies away from talking about her love for her husband. In an interview given to People in the year 2015, Julia praised Danny and said "he is my favourite person on the planet." At the time, she was promoting her then-upcoming movie 'Secret in Their Eyes', in which Moder served as cinematographer.

She added that it was a great experience working with her husband - "It was so great. He's my favourite person on the planet, so I love spending time with him and I love his work ethic. His point of view is really valuable to me. It was great." She continued, "Also, when you feel like you have to do scenes where you're sort of really exposing yourself in a way that I wouldn't do sitting here with you guys comfortably, but if he was sitting right behind me and I felt some sense of that security, it just makes you want to do more, really." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022