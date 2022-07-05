Bihar: Complaints filed against makers of film `Kaali' in separate courts

Left Menu

Similarly, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint against the producer, director and other members of the production team, before a local court there and demanded registration of an FIR against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a massive uproar over the controversial poster of film Kaali in different parts of the country, complaints were filed against the documentary film's director Leena Manimekalai and others in two separate courts in Bihar on Tuesday. Several Patna based lawyers including Sunil Kumar Singh, Gauri Shankar Singh and Kaushal Kumar, on Tuesday filed a joint complaint against the film's director Leena Manimekalai and others before a local court in the state capital and sought registration of an FIR against them. In their complaint, they accused the director and other team members of hurting religious sentiments with the ''highly objectionable'' poster. They said that the poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, is hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community. Similarly, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint against the producer, director and other members of the production team, before a local court there and demanded registration of an FIR against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The court will hear the matter on July 16.

