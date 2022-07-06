Non-profit will drive policy initiatives, social enterprise and developmental projects using sports to achieve social goals Sport is a universal, barrier-free, non-partisan way to build inclusive, empowered and equal societies. With this in mind, the Sports and Society Accelerator launched this week as a Section 8 company focusing on actionable policy and regulatory guidance and recommendations, data-led research, proofs of concept, projects and programmes, and assistance and advisory services to stakeholders and partners. The Accelerator’s interventions are directed at shaping behaviour patterns, aligning public and private goals, and building individual and institutional capacity. The Accelerator is an independent public-spirited platform that promotes an open, collaborative and participant-driven approach of ‘sports by all’ and ‘sports for all’. Its whole-of-system approach imagines a sports landscape conducive to social business enterprise, civic participation and stakeholders’ representation that complement and enhance governmental and institutional initiatives. The Accelerator’s work addresses several key Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Accelerator’s proprietary and integrated ‘Sports Stack’ framework uses a layered, building-block approach to enable governments, enterprises and civil society to work together in a strategic and integrated manner. This will, in turn, lay the foundation for societal goals such an inclusion, empowerment and community. The twin engines of the Accelerator are the Sports Law & Policy Centre (SLPC) and Billion Plus. SLPC is the leading hub for interdisciplinary research, policy interventions and output, including awareness and outreach. Most recently, the Accelerator submitted its inaugural report on the fundamental right to physical literacy, as per a request by the Amicus Curiae, Shri Gopal Sankaranarayanan, in the matter of Kanishka Pandey vs. Union of India through the Cabinet Secretary & Ors. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. The report is titled “From Stasis to Movement – Actualising a Fundamental Right to Physical Literacy in India”, and was released in May, 2022. The Accelerator has collaborated with key stakeholders, and has several upcoming research and policy outputs scheduled for release in July and August 2022. It will be hosting the Sports and Society Symposium in Bengaluru in September 2022. Billion Plus is the umbrella under which programmes and policy rollouts take place in partnership with Government, Social Enterprises and private actors. The inaugural Billion Plus initiative is Equal Hue Cricket, which was launched on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022). Information about Equal Hue Cricket and its impact can be accessed at www.equalhue.in. On June 23rd, 2022, the Accelerator in collaboration with The Better India launched the ‘Making Sport Work’ series celebrating people and programs using sport for social impact in India. In mid-July, the Accelerator will be launching the Billion Plus Social Enterprise Mentorship Program, inviting social enterprises using sport for impact to apply for an opportunity to receive guidance, mentorship and support from the Accelerator and sector champions. Information about the Billion Plus initiatives can be found at www.billionplus.in and on the Billion Plus LinkedIn page. The Accelerator has been co-founded by Desh Gaurav Sekhri and Nandan Kamath and they are joined on the board of directors by experienced lawyers Roshan Gopalakrishna and Abhinav Shrivastava. On the Advisory Board are noted sports journalist Sharda Ugra, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation. Rukmini Banerji, and veteran sports administrator Joy Bhattacharjya. Speaking on the launch, Desh Gaurav Sekhri said, “We see tremendous untapped social impact potential for sport in India, and we are excited at the opportunity of working with governments, institutions and entrepreneurs on initiatives that will enable every Indian to incorporate sports, physical activity and movement into their lives.” Echoing this sentiment, Nandan Kamath commented, “The next two decades are going to define our nation’s relationship with sport, and if enabling policy framework and capacity building at personal and institutional levels move in tandem the opportunity is massive. We look forward to helping build this ecosystem.” To learn more about the Accelerator and our vision along with interventions, visit us at www.sports-society.org 'You can email us for more information about the Accelerator- desh@sports-society.org PWR PWR

