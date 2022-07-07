Left Menu

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika used to throw away his clothes initially

Actor Ranveer Singh never shies away from talking about his personal life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:43 IST
Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika used to throw away his clothes initially
anveer and Deepika (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranveer Singh never shies away from talking about his personal life. During his appearance in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Koffee With Karan 7', Ranveer, who is known for his unique fashion sense, opened up about how his wardrobe has changed after marrying Deepika Padukone.

"I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe - white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off," he said. When Karan asked, "but are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" Ranveer revealed that Deepika used to throw away his clothes initially.

"Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom," he responded. The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. In January 2021, Ranveer and Deepika featured together in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022