Rashtrapati Bhavan organises disaster management workshop

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), has organised a workshop on disaster management with a special focus on museums and heritage buildings, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The aim of this workshop is to create awareness among officials of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other stakeholders towards disaster management with a special focus on heritage buildings, museums and cultural heritage.

During the two-day workshop on July 7-8, participants will learn about various aspects of the Disaster Management Act, disaster management framework and guidelines, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the prime minister's 10-point agenda on disaster risk reduction, etc., the statement said.

On the first day, speakers stressed about the need of the awareness towards disaster management and imparting knowledge to train the stakeholders to mitigate the loss in the event of any disaster, it said.

They also highlighted the importance of disaster management in heritage buildings and laid emphasis on formulating effective guidelines and response mechanism for disaster management, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)