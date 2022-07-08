Left Menu

08-07-2022
Netflix teases trailer for 'Carter,' Korean action ahead of its release
Netflix is showcasing a high-octane video of 'Carter,' its first Korean original movie of the second half of the year, which combines 'Jason Bourne' and 'Mission: Impossible' adrenaline rushes with a Korean flair. According to Variety, a deadly outbreak that originated in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas is depicted two months into the action. The U.S. and North Korea have already been decimated by the pandemic. Additionally, the titular spy must put his life in danger while he establishes his identity.

Agent Carter awakens with no memory of his previous life. His skull is literally a bomb, and he is being given instructions for a unique task by an unknown voice. He must escape the CIA and an assassin while saving the girl who holds the only cure to the virus. Intense physical activity, a chase through the countryside like "North by Northwest," and dangerous aerial manoeuvres are all seen in the clip.

The film is marketed as a one-scene, one-cut actioner in the manner of "1917" [which was really edited] or drama film 'The Russian Ark,' which makes it tougher to judge from the slickly edited trailer. Joo Won stars as the eponymous character under the direction of Jung Byung-Gil ('The Villainess' and the forthcoming American movie 'Afterburn'). Apeitda Production handles the production. On August 5, 2022, Netflix releases the movie for global viewing, as reported by Variety.

Netflix has established itself as the leading streaming service in South Korea by investing heavily in local production. One of its most successful Korean productions in foreign countries is the 2021 series 'Squid Game'. (ANI)

