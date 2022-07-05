Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to come with new materials, say makers

After the success of Jujutsu Kaisen anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, fans are looking for updates on the second season of the Japanese anime series.

Along with Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, fans will also see Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in 2023. The manga series JJK (in Japanese 呪術廻戦) made its debut in 2018 and now Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is underway.

In the recent Anime Expo held in Los Angeles from July 1–4, 2022, the JJK team gave updates on what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Comic Book first published the news. Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of Studio Mappa said that the staffs are working hard on some very interesting material. The production manager, Hiroshi Seko has commented that they are creating a variety of new things. So it will be worth the wait.

While speaking about 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0,' the director Sunghoo Park said that the film's production was a huge challenge but ultimately they made it and the audience accepted it magnificently. He also confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to be dropped in 2023.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The story takes place one year before Itadori's time, focusing on YutaOkkotsu, the main protagonist of this story. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, we haven't seen Yuta yet, but other characters often refer to him and the incidents that occurred in the past. Yuta's been brought into Jujutsu High by Satoru Gojo because he's been cursed by his childhood friend Rika. This is no ordinary curse as she's classified as Special Grade. And because of her overwhelming strength, Yuta doesn't know how to control or use her. Meanwhile, SuguruGeto is out to get YutaOkkotsu, specifically targeting Rika to add to his own collection of cursed spirits he controls, setting up a showdown with his best friend-turned-enemy Gojo Satoru.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will revolve around Yuji who swallows a finger of a demon. Sakuna tries to protect his friends but ends up becoming Sakuna's host. Though he discovers that he can control his powers through magic and will not be controlled by Sakuna, he vows to eat the remaining fingers of Sakuna after which he could exorcise himself and get free. For this, he joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

You can visit Crunchyroll to watch the first season of the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Will 'No Game No Life' Season 2 ever get green light? Know latest updates