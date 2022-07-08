Left Menu

Chris Pratt apologizes to UFC fighter Israel Adesanya

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has admitted that he was a "hypocrite" for criticizing UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya after he recently beat Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas.

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has admitted that he was a "hypocrite" for criticizing UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya after he recently beat Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas. According to E! News, over the weekend, multiple reports alleged that Chris dissed the athlete while he attended the Las Vegas match between Israel and Jared Cannonier on July 2.

Following that, Adesanya, considered one of the greatest middleweight fighters, called out Chris on Twitter, writing on July 6, "Good morning. I'm the man. You're just some fan." Along with his message, the UFC champion posted a clip of James McAvoy smacking Chris in the face with a keyboard from the 2008 film 'Wanted'.

Soon after, Chris apologized and admitted that he was a "hypocrite" for judging him. The actor began, "You're right. I'm sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

As to what Chris had actually said. He spoke to sports news outlet after the fight, saying, "I'm gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don't know this game, I'm just an actor. But I'm not a fan, man." Chris revealed that he had hoped "to see Cannonier" earn the victory and expected to see a more thrilling fight. "I'm not a fan of coming out, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I'm like, 'Come on, man. Cash on that.' You've got to cash on that promise of being so badass," he said, as per E! News. (ANI)

