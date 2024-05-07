Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky serve couple goals at Met Gala debut

Power couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky left no stone unturned to steal everyone's attention at their Met Gala debut. The duo arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing complementing Tom Ford ensembles.

Hemsworth opted for a cream-colored suit, while Pataky donned a shimmering long-sleeve dress accessorized with gold bangles on each wrist. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at the venue. Hemsworth opted for no shirt under his ensemble, giving a peak at his bare chest beneath his matching vest. Pulling the whole look together, the Marvel actor wore a gold watch and rings that matched his wife's jewelry, as per People.

Pataky kept with the fashion event's theme for her beauty look as she sported a long bubble braid that fell down to her waist alongside a gold crown. Hemsworth may play the God of Thunder, but his wife certainly channeled a Greek goddess with her whole ensemble. For this year's event, Hemsworth co-chairs with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, who are all Met Gala regulars.

The pair first met in 2010, and within months, they were husband and wife. Their fast engagement and nuptials came as a surprise to fans, but their relationship has withstood the test of time. They're parents to daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, born in 2014. (ANI)

