Dwayne Johnson reveals 'Black Adam' heading to San Diego Comic-Con

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it official on his social media that 'Black Adam' is heading to San Diego Comic-Con.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:59 IST
Dwayne Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it official on his social media that 'Black Adam' is heading to San Diego Comic-Con. According to Deadline, the Black Adam panel is set for July 23 in Hall H. "6,000 Strong," Johnson wrote on Thursday in an Instagram post.

The movie is set to open on October 21. Johnson, who has been developing 'Black Adam' for a decade, plays the title character, with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The plot is set early 5,000 years after the protagonist was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly. However, Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world, reported E! News.

Jaume Collet-Serra has directed the movie, which Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote. Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing. As per Variety, Dwayne was initially expected to enter the DC universe as Black Adam in 2019's 'Shazam'; nonetheless, his role was scrapped when the spinoff for his personality was greenlit in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

