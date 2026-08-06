Rat Miners Honoured for Heroic Role in Silkyara Tunnel Rescue

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has honoured 12 rat miners with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, recognising their exceptional bravery and selfless service during the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation. The award ceremony took place in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gadkari described the Silkyara tunnel collapse as one of the most demanding rescue missions carried out in recent years. He said the incident drew national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitoring the operation and ensuring that every available resource was deployed to safely rescue the trapped workers.

Multi-Agency Rescue Effort Brought Workers to Safety

Gadkari said the operation brought together experts from several organisations, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHIDCL, the Border Roads Organisation, the Indian Army, the Uttarakhand government and technical specialists from across the country.

Teams explored several engineering methods, including vertical drilling and other technical solutions, before identifying the safest approach to reach the workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel.

Rat Miners Played a Decisive Role

A major turning point came when rescuers successfully inserted a pipeline through the debris, allowing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies to reach the trapped workers while rescue efforts continued.

The Minister said the final and most difficult stage of the operation depended on the courage of the rat miners, who voluntarily entered the narrow and hazardous section of the tunnel to remove the remaining debris by hand. Their efforts created the passage needed to safely rescue all the workers trapped inside.

Gadkari praised the award recipients for demonstrating extraordinary courage and placing the safety of others ahead of their own. He said their actions represent the highest values of public service and humanity and will remain an inspiration for future generations.

Award Includes Medal and Financial Grant

Each recipient received the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak medallion, a certificate and a miniature medal during the ceremony. The government also awarded every recipient a lump-sum financial grant of ₹2 lakh, which has already been transferred electronically.

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of every organisation and individual involved in the rescue mission, saying the successful operation reflected the power of teamwork, determination and coordinated action during a national emergency.

The recipients of the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Vaqeel Hasan, Munna, Ankur Kumar, Monu Kumar, Devendra, Mohd Rashid, Firoz Qureshi, Jatin Kashyap, Shorabh Kashyap, Mohd Irshad, Nasruddin and Naseem.