Maha: Woman held for fake marriage in Jalna; eight booked

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:59 IST
A woman has been arrested and an offence has been registered against eight others for allegedly cheating a man by conducting a fake marriage in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the complainant Raosaheb Bhausaheb Sahane (25) was looking for a bride and he came in contact with one Ramesh Shelke, who introduced him to the accused woman Soni Wankhede.

The accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for the alliance, which he gave. Sahane got married to the woman at a temple in Soyagaon village on June 24, an official said.

A few days later, the accused woman told the victim she wished to go to her parents' house and insisted on going alone. Sahane noticed a man waiting for the accused when he accompanied her to the bus stand and found that he had been cheated, he said.

The police were alerted and the accused woman was nabbed, the official said, adding that a probe revealed that the woman was married with two children, and the man who was waiting for her at the bus stand was her husband.

