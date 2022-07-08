Friday prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid
The authorities on Friday disallowed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here, the grand mosque's managing body said.
This comes a day after the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest religious body in Kashmir, urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the mosque.
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque's managing body, said this morning, the magistrate and senior police officials came to the mosque and informed it that Friday prayers would not be allowed.
It said it is deeply regrettable and ''reprehensible'' that the Muslims of Kashmir was once again not allowed by the authorities to offer Friday prayers at the historic central Jamia Masjid.
It also condemned the practice of ''repeatedly barring'' Muslims from performing important religious duties such as Friday prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir.
The Jamia Masjid has largely remained closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.
