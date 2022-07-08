Left Menu

Actor Vikram hospitalised due to chest discomfort

He will be discharged soon, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder ad executive director, Kauvery Hospital, here, said.Vikrams manager Suryanarayanan M said the actor did not suffer cardiac arrest as was claimed in the social media.Dear fans and well-wishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:16 IST
Popular Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to a hospital here with complaints of chest discomfort and he is now clinically stable, the hospital said on Friday.

The actor would be discharged soon, the hospital said.

''He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialists. He did not have any cardiac arrest and is now clinically stable. He will be discharged soon,'' Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder ad executive director, Kauvery Hospital, here, said.

Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan M said the actor did not suffer cardiac arrest as was claimed in the social media.

''Dear fans and well-wishers, 'Chiyaan' Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim,'' Suryanarayanan said.

''We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day,'' he tweeted.

Suryanarayanan, hoping this official statement provided clarity, further said, ''Trust that rumours will be put to rest.'' PTI JSP NVG NVG

