One Piece Episode 1024: Is Oden’s appearance real or just a ploy to confuse enemies?

Japanese animanga, One Piece Season 20 Episode 1024 will release Sunday without any break. Fans will be happy to see the appearance of Kozuki Oden in the upcoming segment. Whether he will really appear or it's just the propaganda to frighten the enemies will be revealed in Episode 1024.

The coalition army only had around five thousand personnel, while the opposing side had over thirty thousand men. Having Oden in the army can add strong allies and can increase the confidence of samurai and pirates.

Previously in One Piece anime

Previously we saw that the battle on the live floor of Skull Dome continues as Chopper creates and tries the antidote he created. While Marco holding back both King and Queen all by himself, Hyogoro transformed into a more muscular form and now he will change into an Ice monster. Hyogoro was also infected by the Queen's virus. He is still bating with the virus.

He understood he would die but he is determined to go all out before he is dead. Oni asks Yatappe to kill him. While Law, Kid, Zoro and Killer continue their battle against Big Mom and Kaidou on the roof of Skull Dome, Luffy finishes regenerating his Haki and wakes up to help them. Besides, Yamato and Momonosuke recap the events of Oden's life to the formation of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance.

One Piece Episode 1023

Episode 1023 of One Piece anime shows Ice Oni virus has been dealt with, by Chopper and the Yakuza. We might see they are taking a break from the fight in One Piece Episode 1024. Hyogoro and the rest of the Live Floor have already been cured from the horrible ailment by the Strawhats' doctor. It's time to concentrate on the nine Red Scabbards.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 to declare the winner of the Takemichi vs. Mikey fight?

One Piece Episode 1024

One Piece Episode 1024 is titled "Oden Appears! The Confused Hearts of the Akazaya Members!" though we all don't have any idea why Oden suddenly came back to life, however, the upcoming episode will clear the query.

The Alliance will continue the battle on Onigashima in One Piece Episode 2024.

One Piece Episode 1024 will be released on July 10, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (July 9)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (July 9)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (July 9)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (July 10)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (July 10)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (July 10)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (July 10)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (July 10)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on One Piece anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 332: Current status, release date & what to expect