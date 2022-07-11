Left Menu

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his cheat-meal breakfast

Hollywood action star, Dwayne Johnson, on Monday, shared his post-workout meal, as he asks his fans to enjoy their cheat meals.

ANI | California | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:34 IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his cheat-meal breakfast
Dwayne Johnson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood action star, Dwayne Johnson, on Monday, shared his post-workout meal, as he asks his fans to enjoy their cheat meals. Taking to Instagram, the 'Fast 6' actor, dropped a video, to which he captioned, "Sunday morning coming down. Cheatmeal breakfast (also my post-workout meal) - Dozen eggs (4 whole and 8 egg whites) - Insanely delicious homemade biscuits from @chefputtie *drizzled with that honey magic. Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself. Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2tSgGljwA/ In the video, the rock can be seen showing his post-workout meal to the camera as he had a dozen of eggs and some cookies, loaded with honey.

The 'Furious 7' actor is known for his fitness and dedication, and his workouts are widely followed by many gym maniacs around the globe. Actor and Businessman Dwayne Johnson enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 327 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Known as 'The Rock', he often shares his diet regime photos and videos with his followers. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'San Andreas' actor will be next seen in DC Comics' dark superhero film 'Black Adam' which is slated to release on October 21, 2022.

Recently, the Hollywood star made it official through his Instagram, that the 'Black Adam' is heading towards San Diego Comic-Con festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022