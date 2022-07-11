Left Menu

Shooting begins on John Abraham-starrer 'Tehran'

Bollywood star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijans action thriller Tehran, the makers said on Monday.Maddock Films, Vijans production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.Lights. Tehran shoot begins.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:42 IST
Shooting begins on John Abraham-starrer 'Tehran'
John Abraham Image Credit: Twitter (@Rahul_Yadav_007)
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller ''Tehran'', the makers said on Monday.

Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.

''Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma. @bakemycakefilms,'' the production house said in a tweet.

Inspired by true events, ''Tehran'' is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

''Tehran'' is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers of the film.

Abraham will next be seen in ''EK Villain Returns'', which is slated to be released in theatres on July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022