Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Ghar Waapsi'

Family drama ''Ghar Waapsi'' will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.

''Ghar Waapsi'' follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the premiere date of the show and its trailer on their official Twitter page.

''Ghar wala sukoon ya joblessness wala guilt? Ek aadmi ki ekdum relatable story. #HotstarSpecials #GharWaapsi streaming from July 22,'' the streamer said in a tweet.

A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)