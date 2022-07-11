Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for 'Ghar Waapsi'
- Country:
- India
Family drama ''Ghar Waapsi'' will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.
''Ghar Waapsi'' follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.
Disney+ Hotstar shared the premiere date of the show and its trailer on their official Twitter page.
''Ghar wala sukoon ya joblessness wala guilt? Ek aadmi ki ekdum relatable story. #HotstarSpecials #GharWaapsi streaming from July 22,'' the streamer said in a tweet.
A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha crisis: Pro-Thackeray rallies held in Shinde stronghold Thane-Palghar
20 people facing criminal charges nabbed during special drive in Palghar district
Four held for killing man during drinking session in Palghar
Maha: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Palghar; no casualties
Maha: Seven held for dacoity in Palghar