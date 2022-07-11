Left Menu

Haryana Governor, CM congratulate Bhagwani Devi on winning gold at world athletics meet

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:04 IST
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi for winning a gold and two other medals in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships being held in Finland.

Congratulating Devi, who hails from Haryana, Khattar said at the age of 94, she has become a source of inspiration for the whole world.

''This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwan Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life,'' he said, according to an official statement.

The statement said that Bhagwani Devi won gold in 100 metres sprint in the senior citizen category. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Governor Dattatreya also congratulated Devi on her feat.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi, who became an inspiration to the whole world at the age of 94 on winning three medals, including a gold, in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.

''This great achievement of yours will create more enthusiasm towards sports among the youth,'' the Governor said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, Union Sports Department said India's 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi has yet again proved that age is no bar.

''She won a gold medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a Bronze in shot put. Truly commendable effort!,'' it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Devi on her feat. ''Age is no bar ! Very inspiring!,'' said Thakur in a tweet.

