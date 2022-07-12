Left Menu

Nayanthara teams up with Zee Studios for her next movie

The shoot will begin soon Jai SathyaRaj NileshKrishnaa dineshkrishnanb tridentartsoffl Naadstudios, the tweet read.The details of the films plot are yet to be shared by the makers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:02 IST
Nayanthara teams up with Zee Studios for her next movie
Nayanthara Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

South star Nayanthara is set to collaborate with Zee Studios for her 75th feature film, the producers announced on Tuesday.

Also starring ''Baahubali'' actor Sathyaraj, the untitled movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, best known for the 2019 movie ''Shimmgga''.

Zee Studios announced the project in a Twitter post and said the film will start production soon.

''Announcing #ladySuperstar75 Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios," the tweet read.

The details of the film's plot are yet to be shared by the makers. The movie will be produced by Zee Studios in association with NAAD Studios and Trident Arts.

Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is known for movies such as ''Chandramukhi'', ''Ghajini'', ''Sri Rama Rajyam'', and ''Puthiya Niyamam''.

The 37-year-old actor's upcoming projects also include the Malayalam movie ''Gold'', co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and "Godfather" with Chiranjeevi.

She will reportedly make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's ''Jawan'', headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022