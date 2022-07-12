Nayanthara teams up with Zee Studios for her next movie
South star Nayanthara is set to collaborate with Zee Studios for her 75th feature film, the producers announced on Tuesday.
Also starring ''Baahubali'' actor Sathyaraj, the untitled movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, best known for the 2019 movie ''Shimmgga''.
Zee Studios announced the project in a Twitter post and said the film will start production soon.
''Announcing #ladySuperstar75 Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios," the tweet read.
The details of the film's plot are yet to be shared by the makers. The movie will be produced by Zee Studios in association with NAAD Studios and Trident Arts.
Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is known for movies such as ''Chandramukhi'', ''Ghajini'', ''Sri Rama Rajyam'', and ''Puthiya Niyamam''.
The 37-year-old actor's upcoming projects also include the Malayalam movie ''Gold'', co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and "Godfather" with Chiranjeevi.
She will reportedly make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's ''Jawan'', headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
