Busisiwe Lurayi, Netflix's 'How To Ruin Christmas' dies 'suddenly'

Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, who starred in the Netflix series 'How to Ruin Christmas,' died suddenly this weekend, according to a statement from her Johannesburg-based agency Eye Media Artists. However, no reason was given.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:41 IST
Busisiwe Lurayi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Busisiwe Lurayi, who starred in the Netflix series 'How to Ruin Christmas,' died suddenly this weekend, according to a statement from her Johannesburg-based agency Eye Media Artists. However, no reason was given. As per Deadline, the statement read that Lurayi "passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.7.2022 by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report."

The actress leaves behind her daughter, who was featured in her latest Instagram posts two weeks ago. Eye Media Artists said the family is "trying to come to terms with this tragic news." The first season of her Netflix show 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' debuted in 2020. Here's the logline: "Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister's wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it's too late." Lurayi played Tumi.

Season 2, titled 'How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral', was released last December. Netflix announced last month that Season 3 of the show is in production. Lurayi's credits also include the television series 'Vutha,' 'Ses' Top La,' 'City Ses'la,' nine episodes of 'Wild at Heart' and an appearance on ER in 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

