Devdas clocks 20 years: Reasons why the film is considered Bhansali's magnum opus

Bollywood director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Devdas' clocks 20 grand years! Adapted from novelist Sarat Chandra Rai's renowned book of the same name, Bhansali's 'Devdas' had a star-studded cast which comprised superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The film has been etched in the memory of its audiences still now and is considered Bhansali's one of best pieces of art. On the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary, let's look into why Bhansali's film was the greatest of all.

1. The visual grandeur Amongst the many things, Bhansali is celebrated for magnificent sets which are a visual delight for viewers. The grand set of 'Devdas' with its lavish Havelis and bungalows, the spectacular chandeliers, the gorgeous outfits, and the splendid locations, the film is one of the grandest movies ever.

2. The tragic plot Unlike movies which have a happy ending, the main crux of 'Devdas' was its tragic ending. The sheer longing of a lover to see her beloved for one last time as he dies on the streets just to catch a glimpse of his 'Paro' lives rent-free in the hearts of people. The tragedy of 'Devdas' was something completely unforgettable.

3. The mind-blowing acting It all goes without saying that when the three biggest stars of Bollywood are in one film, it has to be a blockbuster. With Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro, and Madhuri as Chandramukhi, the trio gave a flawless performance which tugged at the heartstrings of audiences. Apart from the lead actors, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and Jaya Bhattacharya all did a commendable job in the movie.

4. The iconic songs and dance numbers Another fact which resonated with the audiences was the amazing list of songs and dance numbers which were full on fleek. From 'Dola Re Dola', 'Maar Dala', and 'Silsila Yeh Pyaar Ka', the soulful and traditional lyrics and vocals were quite impactful while Aishwarya and Madhuri's graceful dance moves set the screens on fire. (ANI)

