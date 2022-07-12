Factbox: Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

BEST DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria" "Ozark"

"Severance" "Squid Game"

"Stranger Things" "Succession"

"Yellowjackets" BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary" "Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" "Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" "Only Murders In The Building"

"What We Do In The Shadows" BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"Dopesick" "The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna" "Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus" BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great" Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance" Jeremy Strong "Succession"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark" Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, "The Staircase" Andrew Garfield, "Under The Banner Of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From A Marriage" Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven" Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna" Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)