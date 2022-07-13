Left Menu

Director Siddharth Sen drops quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor

Director Siddharth Sen recently shared a quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor and the entire cast of his upcoming movie 'Good Luck Jerry' on his social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:35 IST
Director Siddharth Sen drops quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor
'Good Luck Jerry' Poster (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Siddharth Sen recently shared a quirky video of Janhvi Kapoor and the entire cast of his upcoming movie 'Good Luck Jerry' on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth dropped a video along with a caption. He wrote, "Ye kya kiya Jerry ji? Lagta hai inn gundon ki toli se bachne ke liye ab aapko good luck ki bahut zaroorat hai! #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutTomorrow".

In the video, Janhvi's co-stars from the film can be seen furious at her for revealing their faces in the recently released poster of 'Good Luck Jerry'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf8Y7tlJgLg/

Janhvi who is playing the character Jerry replied that not just the poster, but even the trailer is set to be out soon and at the end facing the camera she says Good luck nahi bolenge? He also shared the poster of the movie, revealing the details that the 'Good Luck Jerry' trailer will be releasing on July 14.

As soon as the video was posted the fans garnered the comment box with a heart and fire emojis. Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, 'Good Luck Jerry' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film has been shot in Punjab.

The movie stars Janhvi in the lead. She will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022