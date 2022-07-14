Killing Eve Season 4’s Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh nominated for Best Actress in 74th Emmy

The British spy thriller drama Killing Eve ended with Season 4. The fourth season successfully engaged the audience till end, thanks to its interesting plot and the mind-blowing performance of Jodie Comer (as Villanelle) and Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri). The pair is drawn to one another.

Killing Eve garnered two nominations in The 74th Emmy Awards for both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. They are up against Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon, and Euphoria's Zendaya.

Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were nominated in the category in 2019 and 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Comer winning in 2019. Oh was nominated in 2018. They also acquired more Best Actress awards in Television Series Drama, Television Critics Association Awards, British Academy Television Awards and more.

Now that both actresses have been jointly nominated for The 74th Emmy Awards, fans are cheering for Killing Eve and their favorite actresses.

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession. Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, each of the show's series is led by a different female head writer.

Killing Eve Season 4 has been mostly praised worldwide but some reports claim mixed reviews for it. Fans are happy with the conclusions. While we all know BBC One's Killing Eve Season 4 is the end of the series, but for those who are waiting for Killing Eve Season 5, a spin-off series could be on the cards, reported THR. If that happens, then viewers will get back their favorite characters and actors once again.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on September 12th on NBC. Check out the nominee list nominees here.

