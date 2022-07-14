HBO’s Succession racks up 25 Emmy nominations! Know in detail

HBO series, Succession has achieved a seat in the list of 25 Primetime Emmy nominations including one for the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series. It will compete against Netflix Inc's South Korean thriller Squid Game, the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy.

Jesse Armstrong and Nicholas Britell bagged the 2019 Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music respectively.

Succession has been widely acclaimed by critics for its writing, acting (particularly Strong and Cox), musical score, production values, and examination of its subject matter.

As of now Succession Season 4 is filming underway. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate WaystarRoyco. The release date for HBO Succession Season 4 is yet to be announced.

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 nominations of Succession are as follows:

· Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series,

· Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

· Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

· Jesse Armstrong (for Succession Season 3 Episode 9 titled, "All the Bells Say") for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

· Cathy Yan (for Succession Season 3 Episode 3 titled "The Disruption") and Lorene Scafaria (for Episode 3 titled "Too Much Birthday"), and Mark Mylod (for Episode 9 titled "All the Bells Say") in Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

· Adrien Brody (in Succession Season 3 Episode 4 titled "Lion in the Meadow"), James Cromwell (Episode 5 titled "Retired Janitors of Idaho"), Arian Moayed (Episode 5 "Retired Janitors of Idaho"), Alexander Skarsgård (Episode 9 "titled All the Bells Say") nominated in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

· Hope Davis (in Succession Season 3 Episode 5 "Retired Janitors Of Idaho"), Sanaa Lathan (Episode 6 "What It Takes") and Harriet Walter ( Episode 8 "Chiantishire") in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

· Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

· Nicholas Britell (for Succession Season 3 Episode 8 "Chiantishire") in the category of Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

· Jane Rizzo (for Succession Season 3 "Chiantishire") in the category of Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

· Stephen H. Carter, Marci Mudd and George DeTitta, Jr. (Episode 7 "Too Much Birthday") in the category of Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

· Nicholas Renbeck, Andy Kris and Ken Ishii (Episode 7 "Too Much Birthday") in the category of Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on September 12th on NBC.

