Netflix sets global fan event 'Tudum' for September 24

Titles coming from the US, Europe, Latin America and Japan will also be introduced at TUDUM.The global fan event will be broadcast across Netflixs YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages.There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:33 IST
Streamer Netflix on Thursday announced a special event for fans of its original programming where they will be treated with exclusive first looks, never-before-seen footage and trailers from the platform's returning and upcoming titles.

The free virtual event, set to take place on September 24, is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan favourite shows, films and specials from across the globe. According to a press releases issued by Netflix, five global events will take in a span of 24 hours as part of TUDUM.

The event will start with an exciting show out of Korea, which will be followed by the glimpse into Netflix's India content. Titles coming from the US, Europe, Latin America and Japan will also be introduced at TUDUM.

The global fan event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in a number of different languages.

There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

