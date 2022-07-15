Left Menu

Actor-director Prathap Pothen passes away following cardiac arrest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:06 IST
Well-known multi-lingual actor Prathap Pothen died here following a cardiac arrest, his wife said on Friday.

The director, who gave memorable hits in Tamil and Malayalam, was 70 and ''passed away in his sleep'' following a cardiac arrest, his wife Amala Pothen told PTI.

Pothen is survived by his wife and daughter.

The senior actor-director was known for his unique dialogue delivery and has acted in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies with top ranked stars including Kamal Haasan in ''Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu'', directed by the legendary K Balachander.

Pothen also directed the hit film ''Vetri Vizha'' starring Haasan, among his other directorial ventures.

His films in Tamil include 'Meendum Oru Kathal Kathai', 'Moodupani' and 'Panneer Pushpangal' and he did a myriad of roles including those with negative shades during his career.

Tributes poured in for the actor, with Malayalam star Prithivraj Sukumaran among those expressing grief over the actor's passing away.

