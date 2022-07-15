Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson reveals reason for turning down Emmys hosting gig

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has finally revealed the reason why he turned down an offer to host this year's Emmy Awards ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:41 IST
Dwayne Johnson reveals reason for turning down Emmys hosting gig
Dwayne Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has finally revealed the reason why he turned down an offer to host this year's Emmy Awards ceremony. According to Page Six, Johnson was approached by the primetime TV award show's bosses to host the 74th annual event, set to take place on September 12, but ultimately declined, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing. That's all. That's really what it comes down to," the actor told the outlet. Rumors about Dwayne being offered the gig began to swirl last month after Deadline reported comedian Chris Rock was also approached about hosting the show with Johnson.

However, he also reportedly passed up the offer this week, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that Rock is preoccupied with his 'Ego Death World Tour' and upcoming Netflix comedy special. The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, with 'Succession' scoring the top nods. The HBO show earned 25 nominations across all categories, with 'The White Lotus' and 'Ted Lasso' tying for second place with 20 nods each. The award show is yet to announce a host, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022