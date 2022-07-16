Left Menu

Chiranjeevi to present Telugu version of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 11:30 IST
Chiranjeevi to present Telugu version of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday announced that he will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature “Forrest Gump”, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

Chiranjeevi shared the news in a post on Twitter, saying he is thrilled and privileged to present “Laal Singh Chaddha” to the Telugu audiences.

''Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!” the 66-year-old actor wrote.

The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by Khan, ''RRR'' director SS Rajamouli, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, and “Pushpa” filmmaker Sukumar.

''Laal Singh Chaddha” also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, among others.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022