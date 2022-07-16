Left Menu

Woody Harrelson in talks to star in rock music comedy 'Sailing'

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson is currently in talks to star in Lionsgate's yacht rock musical comedy 'Sailing'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 20:12 IST
Woody Harrelson in talks to star in rock music comedy 'Sailing'
Woody Harrelson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson is currently in talks to star in Lionsgate's yacht rock musical comedy 'Sailing'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the smooth sounds and lifestyle of yacht rock. The soft rock music genre dominated FM radio during that period.

"We're thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we're confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood," Lionsgate's president of production Erin Westerman said of the nostalgic musical comedy, reported the outlet. Chris D'Arienzo, the creator of the Broadway musical 'Rock of Ages', sold the pitch for 'Sailing' along with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix (Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer) and Harrelson.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Bonnie Stylides negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Harrelson recently starred in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'The Man From Toronto', opposite Kevin Hart. His upcoming projects include the HBO TV series 'The White House Plumbers'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022