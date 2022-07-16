Woody Harrelson in talks to star in rock music comedy 'Sailing'

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson is currently in talks to star in Lionsgate's yacht rock musical comedy 'Sailing'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will follow the trials and tribulations of a group of 1970s musicians discovering the smooth sounds and lifestyle of yacht rock. The soft rock music genre dominated FM radio during that period.

"We're thrilled to be working with Jeremy, Jonathan, Gillian, Chris, and Woody, and we're confident that it will not only have a phenomenal soundtrack, but it will also put you in a summertime mood," Lionsgate's president of production Erin Westerman said of the nostalgic musical comedy, reported the outlet. Chris D'Arienzo, the creator of the Broadway musical 'Rock of Ages', sold the pitch for 'Sailing' along with Jeremy Plager, who will develop and produce with MegaMix (Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer) and Harrelson.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Bonnie Stylides negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Harrelson recently starred in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'The Man From Toronto', opposite Kevin Hart. His upcoming projects include the HBO TV series 'The White House Plumbers'. (ANI)

