Kim Kardashian visits Australia to meet boyfriend Pete Davidson

American media personality Kim Kardashian has touched down in Australia to visit her boyfriend Pete Davidson who is currently filming a project Down Under. According to E! News, the 41-year-old was clicked arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, where her boyfriend is filming the movie 'Wizards!' alongside Orlando Bloom.

"Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited." an insider told the outlet. The SKIMS founder was photographed deboarding her private jet on July 16, wearing an all-black ensemble, complete with oversized shades, and her platinum blonde hair up in a bun.

The couple, who began dating last fall, have been physically apart for four weeks. While Pete has been busy working on the otherwise of the world, Kim has been showing her love from afar by way of social media. On July 11, the 'Kardashians' star posted a series of cute photos of the pair on Instagram, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.

As per E! News, in another snap, eagle-eyed fans noticed the 'Saturday Night Live' alum's new tattoo on his collarbone which reads the names 'Jasmine' and 'Aladdin' with an infinity sign in the middle, a tribute to their characters in an 'SNL' skit when Kim hosted the show back in October. It was during this sketch that they shared their first kiss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)