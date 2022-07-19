Miss India Sini Shetty felicitated in hometown

Miss India Sini Shetty on Tuesday received a grand felicitation in her hometown of Udupi, organised by Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathr Sangha, Udupi taluk samiti and All Grameena Bunts Sangha.

Addressing the gathering in Tulu after the felicitation, Shetty said she was overwhelmed by the warm welcome, love and affection of the community and public.

She said her grandmother has been her motivation and parents have given wholehearted support to all her wishes. The Bunts community has also been supportive throughout.

Shetty said Miss World crown is her next aim and is preparing for the title. ''I will visit Udupi again after that,'' she said.

Music director Gurukiran, who spoke at the function said Sini Shetty is the pride of India. Many Bunts community actresses from Mangaluru are ruling the glamour world today and getting fame and name as stars, he said, adding he appreciates Shetty’s affection for her mother tongue.

Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, president, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathr Sangha presided over the programme. Businessman Gurme Suresh Shetty, Sini Shetty's father Innanje Sadanand Shetty, mother Hema Shetty, felicitation committee convener Jayaraj Hegde and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Sini Shetty was accorded a warm welcome in Udupi town and taken in a procession from Jodukatte to Ammanni Rammanni Shetty hall. She also offered prayers at the Siddivinayaka temple.

