Will Sherlock Holmes 3 ever happen? Know more in detail!

Warner Bros. Sherlock Holmes 3 was originally set to release on December 22, 2021, but it missed its December deadline and was delayed for the unforeseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and then Covid hit, and they were like, 'Look we're going to stand it down and Robert has got something else he wants to do'," explained Dexter Fletcher in June 2021.

"These things are so big that you don't wanna just chisel them into something... I know that Robert will not let that fish off the hook."

A year later, in June 2022, Fletcher said, "I do think it will get made. I think it has to be made. I don't know what the timeline of that is, unfortunately, but I believe it should be."

What could be the new release date for Sherlock Holmes 3?

It's really tough to presume the release time for Sherlock Holmes 3. But if you look at the last two films' release records, both premiered in December. So the latest film might stick to its December release schedule. But it's really tough to say whether the film will release in this year.

Currently, we don't see any signs that Sherlock Holmes 3 is filming secretly. In fact, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are currently busy with other projects, including additional films, spin-off films, and TV series for HBO MAX and other streaming services. They announced their plans to expand the film series on October 2020.

"We think there's an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max," said Susan Downey.

However, the good news is that the third film, titled, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows has not been canceled yet. So fans can rest assured that the film will happen in the future. According to recent news by Fandom Wire, there are some studios that are still interested in signing a contract with Johnny Depp. No wonder fans are curious to know if Johnny Depp finally signs the contract for Sherlock Holmes 3.

As of now there is no premiere date for one of the highly anticipated mystery action films, Sherlock Holmes 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

