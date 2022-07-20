Annu Kapoor-starrer series ‘Crash Course’ to premiere on Prime Video

Drama series ''Crash Course'', headlined by veteran actor Annu Kapoor, will stream on Prime Video from August 05.

The 10-episode show is created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

''Crash Course'' is a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their back.

''As the two drastically different worlds of the students and coaching institute owners collide, eight new students experience friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth as they are unwillingly pulled into the power-battle between the coaching institutes,'' the official synopsis read.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the series will strike a chord with many students, who deal with competitive exams, negotiating with friendship, discovering love, etc.

"'Crash Course' is a bittersweet coming-of-age story that will resonate with all audiences across different geographies and age groups. Each one of us has been a student at some point in their life and 'Crash Course' is filled with moments that will take our customers back to their days of being a student," Purohit said in a statement.

Produced by Owlet Films, the show also stars Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, besides newcomers including Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij in pivotal roles.

