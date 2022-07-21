Detective Conan Episode 1051 unveils the mystery behind serial killings?

Shonen anime, Detective Conan, which is also known as Case Closed is returning with Episode 1051 on Saturday, 23 July 2022. Detective Conan Episode 1051 is titled "The Morikawa Gotten Plot (Part 2)."

Recently, the manga creators Gosho Aoyama and EiichiroOda announced a special collaboration via a video uploaded on the official One Piece YouTube channel. This video is titled "ShinjitsuwaItsumo Hitotsunagi no Daihihō" (The Truth Is Always One Treasure in English) which is a reference to the iconic catchphrases of both series.

Weekly Shonen Jump covered the interview between the One Piece creator, EiichiroOda and Detective Conan's writer, Gosho Aoyama. The manga cover will show Luffy and Toru Amuro from Detective Conan. Conan Edogawa and Zoro will appear in the Shonen Jump Sunday cover.

In the previous episode, Morikawa's lawyer detects a pattern in a series of killings. Detective Conan Episode 1051 could unveil the mystery behind those serial killings.

Detective Conan follows Jimmy Kudo a high school detective who sometimes works with the police to solve cases. During an investigation, he is ambushed and incapacitated by a member of a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization. In an attempt to murder the young detective, they force-fed him a dangerous experimental drug. However, it turns him into a kid instead of killing him.

Adopting the pseudonym Conan Edogawa and keeping his true identity a secret, Kudo lives with his childhood friend Rachel Moore and her father Richard. They are private detectives. Throughout the series, he tags along on Richard's cases.

Kudo later meets an elementary school transfer student, Anita Hailey who reveals herself to be a former member of the Black Organization and the creator of the experimental drug that shrunk him. She too had ingested it to evade the pursuit of the organization. She soon joins the Junior Detectives. During a rare encounter with the Black Organization, Conan helps the FBI plant a CIA agent, Kir, inside the Black Organization as a spy.

Detective Conan Episode 1051 will stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump.

