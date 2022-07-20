One Piece Chapter 1054 full summary is out! Know all important details

Japanese manga One Piece will start its Final Saga in the upcoming chapters. The Wano Arc is yet to be complete. Fans will get a more interesting plot that is still in store in the arc before it ends. The full summary for One Piece Chapter 1054 is out. Read on to know more details.

Previously in the One Piece Chapter, we saw a new era in the land of Wano has begun. At the same time, Yamato joins the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduces herself to the crew. There's a festive environment everywhere in the country. People are praising how the Joy Boy defeated Kaido. But the Wano arc is yet to be over. Admiral Ryokugyu is arriving to take Luffy's head in One Piece Chapter 1053.

One Piece Chapter 1054 spoilers were leaked and went viral on Twitter, Reddit, and series forum sites throughout Monday morning. The series is coming back on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a month's hiatus.

The leaks begin by sharing with the One Piece Chapter 1054 that is titled "Flame Emperor." Twitter user Orojapan tweeted the full spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054.

Weekly Shonen Jump covered the interview between the One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda and Detective Conan's writer, Gosho Aoyama. The manga cover will show Luffy and Toru Amuro from Detective Conan. Conan Edogawa and Zoro will appear in the Shonen Jump Sunday cover.

One Piece Chapter 1054 will begin featuring the Flower Capital. Kinemon and Red Scabbards will find someone's entry in the city. They'll deal with the intruder, as Luffy and his friends can't see what is currently going on in the city.

None other than Admiral Ryokugyu is the intruder. Raizou, Inuarashi, Denjirou, Nekomamushi and Kawamatsu will appear in front of Ryokugyu. Ryokugyu will threaten them before using his power in One Piece Chapter 1054.

He'll say that Flower Capital is not affiliated with the World Government. So a country like this has no right to stay in freedom. We will see Yamato joining the battle against Ryokugyu. Momonosuke will also join in the battle, apparently stopping Yamato from fighting the Admiral. Read the One Piece Chapter 1054 Summary below.

One Piece chapter 1054 will be released on Sunday, July 24, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

