Nicolas Winding Refn, Netflix collaborating for Denmark-set series 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn has announced his collaboration with streaming service Netflix for an upcoming series, titled ''Copenhagen Cowboy''.

Described as a ''thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir'' series, the show marks Refn's first production in his native Denmark in 15 years. ''Copenhagen Cowboy'' is created and directed by Refn, known for critically-acclaimed titles such as the ''Pusher'' trilogy, ''Drive'', ''Only God Forgives'' and ''The Neon Demon''.

The story revolves around a young heroine called Miu (Angela Bundalovic) who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

The six-episode drama recently wrapped production in Denmark and will launch globally on Netflix later this year, the streaming service said in a press release.

''With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.

''Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn,'' the filmmaker said.

The show's cast also includes Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brugger. It is produced by NWR Originals.

