Left Menu

Britain's Queen Elizabeth not due to attend Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Camilla, to represent the queen at the July 28 opening ceremony of the multi-sport event, the palace added. The event is attended by athletes from the Commonwealth network of 54 countries, most of which are former British colonies.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:28 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth not due to attend Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Queen Elizabeth (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is not scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer, with her son and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles set to deliver a speech on her behalf, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Camilla, to represent the queen at the July 28 opening ceremony of the multi-sport event, the palace added.

The event is attended by athletes from the Commonwealth network of 54 countries, most of which are former British colonies. The 96-year-old queen spent a night in the hospital last October for an unspecified illness and was subsequently kept out of the spotlight for much of 2022, with the palace citing "episodic mobility issues".

However, she appeared on the balcony of her royal residence in London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month and also recently attended the opening of a London rail line named in her honor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022