Final season of 'Atlanta' to premiere in September

The fourth and final season of FX's 'Atlanta' has set a September premiere date, with episodes streaming on Hulu from the following day onwards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 11:02 IST
A still from the series (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The fourth and final season of FX's 'Atlanta' has set a September premiere date, with episodes streaming on Hulu from the following day onwards. According to Variety, the forthcoming season will star series creator Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

It finds Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van back in their hometown of Atlanta after their Season 3 journey across Europe, with the overarching theme of the new season pondering whether the city has changed or if they have. The newly released teaser highlights many references from the show's 31-episode run to date, including the invisible car from Season 1 episode 'The Club' and an appearance from fan-favourite side character Zan, played by Freddie Kuguru.

The third season featured the main cast traveling throughout Europe in just more than half of its ten episodes with the other episodes shifting back to Atlanta, containing anthology stories focused on new characters. Glover executive produces 'Atlanta' alongside brother and series writer Stephen Glover, show director Hiro Murai, writer Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. The show is produced by FX Productions, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

