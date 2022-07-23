Left Menu

Rainikanth greets Suriya on national award for "Soorarai Potru"

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:35 IST
Rainikanth greets Suriya on national award for "Soorarai Potru"
  • Country:
  • India

Top star Rajinikanth on Saturday lauded actor Suriya and others for winning various honours at the 68th National Film Awards.

The awards were announced on Friday and Suriya shared the Best Actor award for ''Soorarai Potru'' with Ajay Devgn. The movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth extended his wishes to Suriya, Kongara and all others who won the awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022