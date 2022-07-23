Rainikanth greets Suriya on national award for "Soorarai Potru"
Top star Rajinikanth on Saturday lauded actor Suriya and others for winning various honours at the 68th National Film Awards.
The awards were announced on Friday and Suriya shared the Best Actor award for ''Soorarai Potru'' with Ajay Devgn. The movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.
In a tweet, Rajinikanth extended his wishes to Suriya, Kongara and all others who won the awards.
