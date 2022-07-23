Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya turned 49 today. He has never failed to capture listeners' hearts with his flawless voice. He is a master of many qualities, from his appearance to his abilities. Himesh is a playback singer in addition to being a music director, producer, songwriter, and actor. He reached the height of his career in the late 2000s, influencing the music industry and helping to create some of Bollywood's most famous dance songs.

Born on July 23, the playback singer began his career as the music director for the 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. He has also dabbled in acting in films such as 'The Xpose' and 'Aap Kaa Surroor'. Here are Himesh's top 5 evergreen songs, that will make you listen to them on a loop.

ASHIQ BANAYA AAPNE With this song, Himesh made his playback singing debut. It functioned as the movie's theme song. With the amazing stretched note, he took in this song which eventually became his distinguishing mark, he enthralled the entire nation.

JHALAK DIKHLA JAA This song perfectly encapsulates the idea of party music. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of Himesh's foot-tapping songs that helped revolutionize party music. His admirers were thrilled by the song which received a lot of praise after it was released.

TERA SURROOR Himesh's debut album, Aap Ka Surroor, changed the course of pop album sales in the Indian music industry. And because this title song was such a big hit, Himesh was inspired to make the film "Aap Ka Surroor."

NAAM HAI TERA A music lover can never get Naam Hai Tera's melody and lyrics out of their head. Interestingly, Himesh Reshammiya's music video was where Deepika received her big break.

AAP KI KASHISH Since 2005, the song has been a furious chartbuster, and it continues to get fans moving. It's a pleasure to hear him in this song, and his voice and lyrics are spot-on. (ANI)

