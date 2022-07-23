18-yr-old pregnant woman dies in Rudraprayag hospital, newborn's body found in toilet

An 18-year-old unmarried woman died of excessive bleeding on Saturday at a district hospital here, while the body of the baby she delivered was found in the toilet of the medical facility, officials said. At a press conference, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital Rajiv Singh said the woman was admitted to for treatment of low hemoglobin levels and the hospital was not informed about her pregnancy. The woman died of excessive bleeding on her hospital bed at 3 am the body of her baby was found in the toilet at 5 am, Chief Medical Officer of Rudraprayag B K Shukla told PTI. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the Shukla said.

