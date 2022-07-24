Left Menu

There's no better feeling than enjoying the rainy season with a cup of hot tea.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:13 IST
Sunday mood: Shraddha Kapoor channelises her inner 'chai lover'
Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
There's no better feeling than enjoying the rainy season with a cup of hot tea. Actor Shraddha Kapoor is also not missing any chance to enjoy the Mumbai monsoon without her chai.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a photo of herself sipping tea. "Chai peene waalo ka apna cheers hona chahiye na ?" Shraddha captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Many photos and videos of Shraddha and the 'Rockstar' actor from the Spain schedule of the film got viral on social media, where they can be seen shooting for a dance track.

The Luv Ranjan directorial film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. The 'Aashiqui 2' actor will also be seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy. The 'Sanju' actor, on the other hand, has recently come up with Yash Raj Films' period drama film 'Shamshera', which was released on July 22, 2022. Ranbir will also be seen in 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are also a part of 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to be out in theatres on September 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

