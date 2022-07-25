Left Menu

'The Great Weddings of Munnes' to premiere on Voot Select next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:12 IST
''The Great Weddings of Munnes'', a comedy series starring Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh, will premiere on Voot Select on August 4.

The show is created by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for helming the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ''Dream Girl'', and directed by Sunil Subramani.

Banerjee made the announcement on Instagram Monday.

''Jabse Munnes ki mangni hui hai wo ek aur dulhan dhundh raha hai, with the help of his bride (of course!) Dhoondho inke saath inki one-day bride on #TheGreatWeddingsOfMunnes streaming from 4th August only on @VootSelect,'' the post read.

According to the streamer, ''The Great Weddings of Munnes'' follows a series of ''misadventures'' and depicts the ''unbelievable journey'' of its titular character Munnes, played by Bannerjee, who falls for Mahi (Singh).

''He falls in love with Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move. Just when the show starts resembling a mushy romantic classic... A pandit's prophecy adds a whole new horror twist to this love story. ''From here follows a roller coaster ride of trial and errors, with a fine blend of a slice of life tale as Munnes, Mahi and the quirky Yadav family embark on a mission to find a wife for Munnes,'' the note read. Produced by ThinkInk Picturez, ''The Great Weddings of Munnes'' is a 10-episode series.

